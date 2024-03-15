UK Police Ends a terrorism Case Against Social Media Acitivist Adil Raja

Recently, a counter-terrorism police department in the UK quashed a terrorism case against popular social media activist and YouTuber Major (retd) Adil Raja. Consequently, no further action will be taken against him over his detention in the May 9 terrorism incitement case. It is pertinent to mention here that Adil Raja is infamous for criticizing the military establishment of Pakistan.

Adil Raja was arrested from the Chesham area on terrorism charges (related to May 9 offenses) by detectives of Counter-Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) at the Thames Valley Police on June 12, 2023. However, the police have decided to close the case due to “lack of evidence” of Adil’s involvement in the terrorist activities, as per a source.

Moreover, the sources have confirmed that Adil Raja was arrested on the offense of “incite a non-UK person to do act outside UK – terrorism 09/05/2023” but the police have decided to free Adil Raja from the probe “without charge” and without any further action “after consideration of the evidence and other information that is currently available”.

As per UK law, a decision not to press charges may be reconsidered if a review of the decision indicates that it was erroneous and should not be upheld.