UK Universities Battle Deepfake Fraud in International Student Interviews

British universities are increasingly using automated interviews to assess international students, saving both time and resources. However, they now face a new and growing challenge—deepfake applicants. According to the latest reports, UK universities are battling deepfake fraud in International Student interviews.

Enroly, a software platform used by several universities to streamline application processes, recently uncovered cases of applicants using deepfake technology to manipulate their online interviews. The company described the discovery as something “straight out of a sci-fi film.”

How Deepfakes Are Being Used in University Applications

Deepfake technology leverages artificial intelligence to alter images and audio, allowing individuals to replace their faces, voices, or accents with more convincing versions. In some cases, this technology enables a completely different person to answer interview questions on behalf of an applicant.

According to Enroly, the number of deepfake cases remains relatively low—about 30 instances out of 20,000 interviews conducted for the January 2024 intake. However, the company warns that deepfakes represent “the future of fraud” and could become a much bigger issue as the technology advances.

Challenges in Detecting Deepfake Interviews

Phoebe O’Donnell, Enroly’s head of services, detailed the deception in a blog post. She explained that deepfakes pose a serious challenge for interview assessors, as they involve “fake faces layered over real ones, complete with expressions and movements.”

“It’s like something out of a spy film,” she noted. “And yes, they’re incredibly hard to detect. But hard isn’t impossible. Thanks to real-time tech and a few clever tricks up our sleeves, we’ve already stopped several attempts.”

O’Donnell acknowledged that while deepfake use in student applications remains limited, it is a growing concern. Enroly is working closely with universities and other stakeholders to develop stronger measures against this evolving fraud technique.

How Universities Are Combating Application Fraud

Universities in the UK rely on automated interviews and screening tools to evaluate international applicants before issuing a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) certificate. This document is essential for securing a UK student visa from the Home Office.

Automated interview systems allow applicants to record responses to randomly selected questions. These responses are reviewed by university staff, and any suspicious activity may trigger further scrutiny, including a live interview.

Enroly employs multiple fraud detection methods, including facial recognition and passport verification, to identify discrepancies. The company reported that outright deception was found in 1.3% of the 20,000 interviews analyzed, with deepfakes accounting for only 0.15%. More common fraudulent methods included impersonation, lip-syncing, and “third-party support,” where someone off-camera feeds answers to the applicant.

The Risks for Universities and the Need for Vigilance

The Home Office closely monitors student visa applications, and universities risk losing their ability to sponsor international students if more than 10% of their sponsored applicants are refused visas in a given year.

By using automated interviews, universities can efficiently assess applicants’ English proficiency and overall communication skills. However, with the rise of deepfake technology, institutions must remain vigilant and invest in advanced detection tools to prevent misuse.

As fraud tactics become more sophisticated, universities and technology providers must continuously adapt to ensure fair and secure admission processes for international students.

