Ukrainian Para-Biathlete Wins Silver with Help from ChatGPT

At the Winter Paralympic Games in Cortina, Ukraine’s athletes have delivered impressive performances during the first few days of competition. Their determination and hard work have helped the country reach second place in the medal table. Among these inspiring athletes is Maksym Murashkovskyi, a 25-year-old para-biathlete who recently won a silver medal in the men’s visually impaired biathlon event. What makes the achievement of the Ukrainian Para-Biathlete even more remarkable is the unusual training support he used: the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT.

Murashkovskyi revealed that he had been using ChatGPT for the past six months as part of his preparation for the Paralympics. Instead of relying only on traditional coaching methods, he turned to artificial intelligence to help guide different parts of his training. According to the athlete, the AI system became an important partner in planning his workouts, improving his mindset, and helping him stay motivated.

He explained that ChatGPT was not just used for tactics or technical advice. It helped him with a wide range of training needs. Sometimes it acted like a coach by suggesting training plans and strategies. At other times, it supported him mentally like a psychologist, helping him stay focused and confident before competitions. Murashkovskyi even said that he occasionally used it like a doctor to better understand physical recovery and training balance.

During the biathlon event, Murashkovskyi delivered a nearly perfect performance. He did not miss a single shot, showing remarkable focus and control. Even after winning silver, he remained calm and composed. He said that although it was only his second race at the Paralympics, he had been preparing for such moments for many years. His dedication and disciplined training clearly played a major role in his success.

The athlete believes that artificial intelligence offers new opportunities for sports training. In his view, AI can provide useful information, support, and guidance that athletes might not always get from traditional training alone. Murashkovskyi described the technology as “revolutionary” because it allows athletes to explore different ways of learning and improving their performance.

However, he also pointed out that technology itself is neutral. Like many scientific tools, it can be used for both positive and negative purposes. Murashkovskyi mentioned that artificial intelligence has also been used in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, particularly for analyzing satellite images and identifying military targets. While such uses exist, he believes AI should also be recognized for its positive applications.

For Murashkovskskyi, artificial intelligence is mainly a learning tool. He uses it to study languages, explore scientific subjects such as chemistry and biology, and improve his understanding of sports training. This wide range of uses shows how digital tools can support both professional and personal development.

Ukraine has already won ten medals at the Paralympic Games, reflecting the strength and determination of its athletes. Murashkovskyi will soon compete again, this time in the visually impaired cross-country skiing event. His story highlights not only the power of human determination but also how modern technology can support athletes in reaching their goals.

As sports continue to evolve, the combination of human effort and technological assistance may become more common. Murashkovskyi’s success demonstrates how innovation and dedication can work together to achieve remarkable results.