UN Chief Links AI & Social Media to Rising Global Violence

At the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) in Cascais, Portugal, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that uncontrolled social media platforms and AI are fueling the rapid spread of hate speech. Moreover, Guterres highlighted the dangers posed by unchecked digital advancements. “The worst impulses of humanity are given a megaphone, and many times they lead to violence,” he said.

The UNAOC forum, which took place from November 25 to 27, brought together different global leaders, including presidents, ministers, and heads of international organizations. The forum was established in 2005 under former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, and aims to promote “cultural diversity, religious pluralism, and mutual respect.”

“We must rein in hate speech and disinformation spreading online,” he said during a session on “upending hate.” He emphasized how “unchecked digital platforms and Artificial Intelligence have endowed hate speech with a speed and reach unseen before.”

The Secretary-General also warned about the spread of deepfakes, where “the impossible and the unverified (become) credible in an instant.” He further noted that these developments are fueling “repulsive anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim bigotry, and attacks on minority Christian communities, among others.”

Guterres also reiterated his plea for peace in Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, and Sudan, urging immediate action to tackle rising global conflicts. He emphasized that social media and AI have become “new mediums” for spreading hate.

The UN continues to push for stronger regulations to curb online hate speech and disinformation, striving to ensure safer digital spaces worldwide.

Also read:

Pakistan Faces Social Media Shutdown Amid PTI Protests