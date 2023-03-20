Advertisement

The United Nation’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality called for wide-ranging efforts to close the digital divide between men and women in today’s technology-driven world and urged zero tolerance for gender-based violence and harassment online. In an approved document, the Commission on the Status of Women expressed grave concern at the interrelation between offline and online violence, harassment and discrimination against women and girls.

UN Commission Calls for Closing the Gender Digital Divide

It called for a significant increase in investments by the public and private sectors to bridge the gender digital divide. It also called for the removal of barriers to equal access to digital technology for all women and girls. There is a need to introduce new policies and programs to achieve gender equality in emerging scientific and technological fields.

Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women called the document “game-changing” in promoting a blueprint for a more equal and connected world for women and girls. The challenge now is for governments, the private sector, civil society and young people to turn the blueprint “into reality for all women and girls.”

“Three billion people are still unconnected to the internet, the majority of them women and girls in developing countries, (and) in the least developed countries just 19% of women are online,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. “Globally, girls and women make up just one-third of students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics” and men outnumber women two to one in the tech industry.

