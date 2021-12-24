Unboxing of the Samsung S21 FE

Many rumors circulated about the existence of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. All the rumors and news regarding the existence are answered by a Youtuber HDBlog. The blogger had made a video of unboxing the Samsung S21 FE, that he received.

The S21 FE is for real. Samsung was expected to launch the device in January, 2022, but the reviewer HDBlog unboxed it before its launch.

A detailed video is made by reviewer giving a through view of the device from every angle and side. The reviewed handset has a “Matte-Graphite” (black) body. The other color option are White, Olive Green and Lavender.

In the camera department, its visible that the S21 FE has a triple-camera module at the rear and a punch-hole selfie camera. The rear triple-cameras are all with 12MP lens while the selfie camera has a 32MP lens. Furthermore, the device is equipped with Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The display is 6.4-inches AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The batter capacity is 4500 mAh. The device is water-dust proof with IP67 water resistance.

The geographic map of launching is yet to be confirmed but it is said that it will be available in selected countries like US and Europe. The price is expected to be a little more than $1000 (pkr.1,78,000). The specs are good and worth waiting for. Lets hope that it also get launched in our country.

