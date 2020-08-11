Pakistani startup WonderTree which was approved by Google some months ago has now been selected by UNICEF Innovative Fund 2020. WonderTree brings forth Augmented Reality (AR) games to improve the learning and development of motor and cognitive skills of disabled children.

UNICEF to Fund Google Selected Pakistani Startup ‘WonderTree’

The main proponent of this idea was Muhammad Usman, who is the WonderTree’s, Chief Technical Officer. His elder brother was diagnosed with Down syndrome and Usman observed that his brother enjoyed learning via games. The startup started with just 3 team members along with patrons Muhammad Waqas and Muhammad Usman who wish to make quality education and physiotherapy both easily accessible and affordable.

WonderTree uses AI, machine learning, and human pose estimation to create interactive and immersive games for children between the ages of 4-14 years, with mild to moderate disabilities.

A spokesperson from WonderTree stated,

Our inclusive and unique approach of using motion-based games as an assistive tool makes the learning process fun and exciting for children. Parents and teachers also have access to an online psychometric dashboard to track and measure the progress of the child. With UNICEF’s Innovation Fund, we are hoping to enhance our technological infrastructure and scale our solution to populations with limited access to quality learning. Over the next year, we will focus on creating an optimal experience for the end-user, reduce the computing requirements to run our games, and test the technology with the data gathered through this program.

WonderTree desires to use this opportunity with UNICEF as a primary step to go global and impact millions of children globally.

