Unilever Halts Advertising on FB, Instagram, and Twitter to Join the Boycott Group

One of the biggest consumer giants in the world, Unilever, recently announced that it would stop advertising on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in the United States until the end of the year 2020 because of the “polarized election period” there.

In the actual terms, Unilever followed an expanding list of brands set to stop buying ads on Facebook. The reason every company stating is that Facebook failed to crack down on hate speech and incitements to violence.

The company tweeted that,

We have taken the decision to stop advertising on @Facebook , @Instagram & @Twitter in the US. The polarized atmosphere places an increased responsibility on brands to build a trusted & safe digital ecosystem. Our action starts now until the end of 2020.

A Unilever spokesperson told that the firm had agreed to engage with internet companies, “but there is much more to be done, specifically in the areas of divisiveness and hate speech amid this polarized election period in the U.S.”

The spokesperson further told that “Continuing to advertise on these social media platforms at this moment would not add value to people and society. We will be monitoring ongoing and will revisit our current position if necessary.”

Besides, United States Telecom giant Verizon proclaimed recently that the company was “pausing” it’s advertising on Facebook, and thus joining the boycott league against Facebook. The Unilever step to boycott, however, goes beyond Facebook and also Facebook-owned Instagram and Twitter.

