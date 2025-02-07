Unisoc Tiger T612 ( Realme Note 60) Vs Helio G99 Ultimate (Infinix Note 40)

In today’s smartphone market, budget and mid-range devices are gaining significant traction due to their balance of performance and affordability. The Realme Note 60, powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612, and the Infinix Note 40, featuring the MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate, are two noteworthy contenders in this segment. With both devices offering compelling features at competitive prices, it is essential to compare their processors to determine which one provides better value for money.

The market value of the Realme Note 60 sits within the budget category, making it a viable option for cost-conscious consumers, whereas the Infinix Note 40, powered by the Helio G99 Ultimate, is positioned slightly higher in the mid-range sector. Given the importance of processing power in everyday tasks, gaming, and overall user experience, this article aims to provide an in-depth comparison between these two processors. By evaluating their specifications, performance benchmarks, gaming capabilities, and energy efficiency, we aim to help consumers make an informed decision when selecting their next smartphone.

Overview of Unisoc Tiger T612

The Unisoc Tiger T612 is an octa-core chipset built on a 12nm process. It features two high-performance Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and six power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores running at the same frequency. This processor is designed for budget smartphones, offering decent everyday performance, good power efficiency, and support for LPDDR4X memory. It integrates a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, which delivers moderate graphical performance but may struggle with intensive gaming.

Overview of Helio G99 Ultimate

The MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate is a more powerful octa-core chipset utilizing a 6nm fabrication process. It includes two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0 GHz, offering improved processing power and efficiency. The Helio G99 Ultimate also supports LPDDR4X memory and features a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, providing enhanced graphical capabilities and better overall performance compared to the Unisoc Tiger T612.

Helio G99 Ultra Vs Unisoc Tiger T612

Feature Helio G99 Ultra Unisoc Tiger T612 Manufacturing Process 6nm 12nm CPU Configuration 2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2 GHz + 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz 2x Cortex-A75 @ 1.8 GHz + 6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz GPU Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MC2 Memory Support LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Storage Support UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1

Performance Benchmarks Of Helio G99 Ultimate & Unisoc Tiger T612

In terms of performance benchmarks, the Helio G99 Ultimate has a clear advantage over the Unisoc Tiger T612. The AnTuTu score for the Helio G99 Ultimate is around 394,802, significantly higher than the Unisoc Tiger T612’s approximate score of 234,562. This indicates a considerable difference in overall system performance, including CPU speed, GPU rendering, and memory management.

When it comes to Geekbench 5 scores, the Helio G99 Ultimate registers a single-core score of 556 and a multi-core score of 1,827, outperforming the Unisoc Tiger T612, which scores 322 and 1,335, respectively. These figures reflect better efficiency and multitasking capabilities in the Helio G99 Ultimate.

Performance Benchmarks Of Realme Note 60 & Infinix Note 40

The Realme Note 60, powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612, achieves a Geekbench 6 single-core score of 420 and a multi-core score of 1,535. In the AnTuTu Benchmark 10, it scores 250,149 points. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 40, featuring the Helio G99 Ultimate, attains a Geekbench 6 single-core score of 745 and a multi-core score of 2,024, with an AnTuTu Benchmark 10 score of 426,458. These results suggest that while the Realme Note 60 is a viable option for basic performance, the Infinix Note 40 exhibits far superior multi-core and overall system performance, making it the better choice for multitasking and gaming.

Gaming Experience and Graphics Quality

The above-mentioned benchmark scores especially AnTuTu highlight the performance gap between both handsets. The Infinix Note 40 powered by Helio G99 Ultimate significantly outperforms the Realme Note 60 (Unisoc Tiger T612) in graphics-intensive tasks. Its AnTuTu score indicates robust GPU power indicating higher FPS and better graphical fidelity. Realme Note 60 provides a playable experience for casual games like Subway Surfers and Clash Royale, but it struggles with demanding titles like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile. Users may experience frame drops, with an average frame rate of around 25-30 FPS on low settings. The Mali-G57 MP1 GPU lacks the processing power to handle graphically intense scenes smoothly.

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 40, featuring the Helio G99 Ultimate, offers a much better gaming experience. Games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile can run at medium settings with an average frame rate of approximately 60 FPS, providing a smoother and more immersive experience. The Mali-G57 MC2 GPU delivers better rendering and fewer frame drops, making it a superior choice for mobile gamers.

Infinix Note 40 3DMark Score

The 3DMark Sling Shot Extreme and Sling Shot benchmark scores for the Infinix Note 40 also indicate its overall graphical and physics performance in mobile gaming. A Sling Shot Extreme (OpenGL ES 3.1) score of 2502 suggests that the device can handle high-end graphics rendering efficiently. The Physics score of 2984 shows its ability to manage in-game physics computations, crucial for realistic motion and object interactions. The Graphics test results (14 FPS and 8 FPS) indicate that while it can handle intensive visual effects, the frame rates may drop in graphically demanding situations.

Similarly, the Sling Shot score of 3305 further confirms its capability to manage high-resolution textures and animations. The Graphics scores of 3415 (16 FPS) and 14 FPS indicate smoother gameplay performance in most moderate to high-end games, though extremely demanding games may experience occasional frame drops. The Physics test (49 FPS, 30 FPS, 18 FPS) demonstrates good overall CPU performance, ensuring a balanced gaming experience.

Realme Note 60 3DMark Score

The 3DMark Sling Shot Extreme and Sling Shot benchmark scores for the Realme Note 60 indicate that its gaming and graphical performance are notably weaker than that of the Infinix Note 40. The Realme Note 60’s Sling Shot Extreme score of 996 and Sling Shot score of 1505 are significantly lower than the Infinix Note 40’s 2502 and 3305, respectively. This suggests that the Realme Note 60 struggles more with rendering high-resolution textures and handling complex physics calculations. The graphics test results (6 FPS and 3 FPS in Sling Shot Extreme, and 9 FPS and 4 FPS in Sling Shot) show that gaming performance on demanding titles will be suboptimal, with frequent stutters and frame drops.

In comparison, the Infinix Note 40 achieves higher FPS (14 FPS and 8 FPS in Sling Shot Extreme, and 16 FPS and 14 FPS in Sling Shot), allowing for smoother gameplay. The physics scores of both devices are closer, meaning CPU-bound tasks like game logic and physics simulations will perform similarly. However, due to its lower graphics capabilities, the Realme Note 60 is less suited for gaming compared to the Infinix Note 40, making the latter a better choice for users who prioritize gaming performance.

Battery Life and Heat Management

Battery life is a crucial factor in a smartphone’s overall usability. The Realme Note 60, with its Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset, houses a 5,000mAh battery, offering decent power efficiency due to its 12nm fabrication process. However, under intensive tasks such as gaming and video playback, users may experience noticeable battery drain. Additionally, the device can heat up during prolonged usage, especially in graphically demanding applications.

The Infinix Note 40, featuring the Helio G99 Ultimate, also comes with a 5,000mAh battery but benefits from the more power-efficient 6nm process. This results in improved battery life, allowing for extended screen time even with high-performance tasks. The Helio G99 Ultimate chipset also features better thermal management, ensuring that the device remains cooler under heavy usage compared to the Realme Note 60. This makes the Infinix Note 40 a better choice for users who prioritize longer battery life and reduced heating issues.

Final Verdict: Which Smartphone Should You Choose?

When choosing between smartphones like the Realme Note 60, powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612, and the Infinix Note 40, equipped with the Helio G99 Ultimate, the latter offers superior performance, enhanced gaming capabilities, and better energy efficiency. However, the final decision should also consider other factors such as display quality, camera performance, software experience, and pricing to ensure the device aligns with your specific needs and preferences.

FAQs

What are the key differences between the Unisoc Tiger T612 and the Helio G99 Ultimate?

The G99 Ultimate features a more advanced 6nm process, higher clock speeds, and a more powerful GPU compared to the Tiger T612’s 12nm process and lower clock speeds.

Does Helio G99 Ultimate Offer better gaming performance?

The G99 Ultimate provides superior gaming performance due to its more powerful GPU and higher processing capabilities.

How does the fabrication process impact performance and efficiency?

A smaller fabrication process, like the 6nm used in the G99 Ultimate, generally offers better performance and energy efficiency compared to larger processes like the 12nm used in the Tiger T612.

Are there significant differences in battery life between devices powered by these processors?

Devices with the G99 Ultimate typically exhibit better battery efficiency due to the processor’s advanced fabrication process and optimized power management features.

How do these processors compare in terms of camera support?

Both processors support high-resolution cameras, but the G99 Ultimate may offer enhanced image processing capabilities due to its more advanced architecture and ISP features.

