Unity’s Merger with ironSource is Finally Complete, Valued at $4.4 bn

The proposed merger between Unity and ironSource has been finalized, resulting in the creation of an end-to-end platform for game creators to construct and commercialize games. In July, Unity, best known for its namesake general-purpose gaming engine, and ironSource, an ad tech business that provides developers with tools for integrating advertisements, cross-channel marketing, and more, announced intentions to merge in an all-stock deal valued at $4.4 billion.

Their move to merge was somewhat influenced by the economic slump, but also by Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) architecture, which was introduced last year, as at least one expert pointed out. Both Unity and ironSource depend on developers purchasing advertising to attract new users, and ATT caused friction on that front; by combining their resources, It also mitigates their individual losses to some extent.

In a statement, the ironSource CEO said,

The goal of this industry-changing partnership us to offer additional value for developers across the whole development experience. We are really enthusiastic about the road ahead as we continue to integrate our product portfolios more fully and deepen the feedback loop between producing amazing games and turning them into successful businesses. This will allow us to build a society in which more creators are more successful than ever before.

In the weeks since Unity and ironSource originally revealed their plans, AppLovin joined the debate in a big manner by making a $20 billion offer for Unity on the condition that Unity abandons its merger plans with AppLovin’s rival, ironSource. After careful analysis, Unity finally rejected AppLovin’s offer, with its board stating that AppLovin’s proposal was not “better.”

