Universal Service Fund’s Rs. 9.5 Billion Investment in KPK – Where Did It Go?

Over the past 3.5 years, the Universal Service Fund (USF) has allocated Rs. 9.5 billion to enhance telecom connectivity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). The initiative aimed to improve digital access in underserved areas through the expansion of 2G, 3G, and 4G services, fiber optic deployment, and better connectivity along key road networks. These projects were designed to bridge the digital divide, particularly in rural and remote regions where private telecom operators had little incentive to invest on their own.

Breakdown of USF Investments

A substantial portion of the investment went into expanding mobile network services across 1,600 mauzas and 17.43 kilometers of roads, with leading telecom operators such as Jazz, Ufone, and Telenor executing these projects. Additionally, Rs. 2 billion was allocated to fiber optic deployment, extending high-speed connectivity to 1,159 kilometers of fiber across various tehsil headquarters (THQs) and union councils (UCs). To support tourism, connectivity was enhanced in key destinations such as Swat, Chitral, and Buner, ensuring that visitors and local businesses could benefit from improved mobile network access.

Project Category Key Areas Covered Operators Involved Funds Disbursed (Rs.) 2G/3G/4G Expansion 1,600 mauzas & 17.43 km roads Jazz, Ufone, Telenor 7.5 billion Fiber Optic Deployment 1,159 km fiber, 67 THQs/UCs PTCL, Dancom, Nayatel 2 billion Tourist Connectivity Swat, Chitral, Buner Jazz, Telenor 1.9 billion

Major Projects and Operators

Several major projects were implemented under this initiative, covering various districts of KPK. Telenor was responsible for the Chitral and Kohistan projects, receiving Rs. 1.09 billion and Rs. 725 million, respectively, to provide connectivity to hundreds of mauzas. Ufone handled projects in Khyber and Mohmand, while Jazz secured contracts for areas such as Bannu. These projects collectively aimed to provide coverage to thousands of residents and businesses, ensuring better digital access.