Universal Service Fund’s Rs. 9.5 Billion Investment in KPK – Where Did It Go?

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 11, 2025
USF projects KPK

Over the past 3.5 years, the Universal Service Fund (USF) has allocated Rs. 9.5 billion to enhance telecom connectivity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). The initiative aimed to improve digital access in underserved areas through the expansion of 2G, 3G, and 4G services, fiber optic deployment, and better connectivity along key road networks. These projects were designed to bridge the digital divide, particularly in rural and remote regions where private telecom operators had little incentive to invest on their own.

Breakdown of USF Investments

A substantial portion of the investment went into expanding mobile network services across 1,600 mauzas and 17.43 kilometers of roads, with leading telecom operators such as Jazz, Ufone, and Telenor executing these projects. Additionally, Rs. 2 billion was allocated to fiber optic deployment, extending high-speed connectivity to 1,159 kilometers of fiber across various tehsil headquarters (THQs) and union councils (UCs). To support tourism, connectivity was enhanced in key destinations such as Swat, Chitral, and Buner, ensuring that visitors and local businesses could benefit from improved mobile network access.

Project Category Key Areas Covered Operators Involved Funds Disbursed (Rs.)
2G/3G/4G Expansion 1,600 mauzas & 17.43 km roads Jazz, Ufone, Telenor 7.5 billion
Fiber Optic Deployment 1,159 km fiber, 67 THQs/UCs PTCL, Dancom, Nayatel 2 billion
Tourist Connectivity Swat, Chitral, Buner Jazz, Telenor 1.9 billion

Major Projects and Operators

Several major projects were implemented under this initiative, covering various districts of KPK. Telenor was responsible for the Chitral and Kohistan projects, receiving Rs. 1.09 billion and Rs. 725 million, respectively, to provide connectivity to hundreds of mauzas. Ufone handled projects in Khyber and Mohmand, while Jazz secured contracts for areas such as Bannu. These projects collectively aimed to provide coverage to thousands of residents and businesses, ensuring better digital access.

USF Projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

No. Project Category Service Provider Subsidy Disbursed (PKR) Targets Achieved & Other Costs
1 Chitral Lot 2G Telenor 16,487,040 OPEX Costs
2 Kohistan Lot 2G Telenor 725,127,419 229 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX & OPEX Costs
3 Khyber Lot 3G Ufone 70,736,238 OPEX Costs
4 Mohmand Lot 3G Ufone 622,756,495 437 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX & OPEX Costs
5 DI Khan Lot 3G Ufone 22,649,730 OPEX Costs
6 North Waziristan Lot 3G Jazz 83,873,409 146 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX & OPEX Costs
7 Chitral Lot 2 3G/4G Telenor 1,097,668,042 486 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX Costs
8 Swabi Lot 3G/4G Telenor 555,000,000 65 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX Costs
9 Swat Lot 3G/4G Telenor 468,881,994 18 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX Costs
10 Bannu Lot 3G/4G Jazz 201,531,667 117 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX Costs
11 Buner Lot 3G/4G Telenor 1,999,232,929 102 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX Costs
12 Tourist Destination K1 3G/4G Jazz 196,876,286 Mobilization Advance
13 Tourist Destination K2 3G/4G Jazz 170,222,129 Mobilization Advance
14 NH&MW Lot-9 (N-35) 3G/4G Jazz 491,604,802 37.43 Kms Road Segments Covered, CAPEX Costs
15 FATA Package-1 Optic Fiber PTCL 84,491,128 132.99 Kms OFC Deployed, 3 THQs Connected, CAPEX Costs

Additional USF Fiber Deployment Projects

No. Project Type Service Provider Subsidy Disbursed (PKR) Targets Achieved & Other Costs
16 KPK (FATA) Package-2 Cable PTCL 1,505,791,727 742.54 Kms OFC Deployed, 37 THQs/Towns Connected, CAPEX Costs
17 UC-KP-LOT-17 Cable PTCL 313,113,686 Mobilization Advance
18 UC-KP-LOT-18 Cable Dancom 913,402,291 283.11 Kms OFC Deployed, 27 UCs/Towns Connected, CAPEX Costs
Total Projects = 18 9,529,447,012 1,600 Mauzas Covered, 37.43 Kms Road Segments, 1,159 Kms OFC Deployed, 67 THQs/UCs Connected

Were PPRA Rules Followed?

USF has stated that all contracts were awarded through a competitive bidding process in compliance with Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules. The process involved a Single Stage Two Envelope System, where technical proposals were evaluated first, and only qualified bidders advanced to the financial bidding stage. The contracts were awarded to the lowest financial bidders, ensuring that the projects remained cost-effective. Licensed telecom operators contributing to the USF fund were eligible to participate, with major players such as Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong, PTCL, Nayatel, Dancom, and Wateen securing contracts for different projects.

Did These Investments Improve Digital Access?

The USF-led investments have undoubtedly contributed to expanding connectivity in KPK, however, concerns remain regarding the overall effectiveness and transparency of these projects. Repeated contract awards to the same operators have raised questions about whether the bidding process truly fosters competition. Additionally, independent assessments of project impact have not been publicly disclosed, making it difficult to evaluate whether these investments have delivered the expected improvements in digital access. Despite significant financial allocations, many underserved areas still face network reliability issues, highlighting the need for greater transparency and accountability in future telecom infrastructure projects.

Also read:

How USF Awards Telecom Projects – Ensuring Transparency or Encouraging Favoritism?

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 11, 2025
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF v 1.4.5
Back to top button
>