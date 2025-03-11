Universal Service Fund’s Rs. 9.5 Billion Investment in KPK – Where Did It Go?
USF Projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|No.
|Project
|Category
|Service Provider
|Subsidy Disbursed (PKR)
|Targets Achieved & Other Costs
|1
|Chitral Lot
|2G
|Telenor
|16,487,040
|OPEX Costs
|2
|Kohistan Lot
|2G
|Telenor
|725,127,419
|229 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX & OPEX Costs
|3
|Khyber Lot
|3G
|Ufone
|70,736,238
|OPEX Costs
|4
|Mohmand Lot
|3G
|Ufone
|622,756,495
|437 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX & OPEX Costs
|5
|DI Khan Lot
|3G
|Ufone
|22,649,730
|OPEX Costs
|6
|North Waziristan Lot
|3G
|Jazz
|83,873,409
|146 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX & OPEX Costs
|7
|Chitral Lot 2
|3G/4G
|Telenor
|1,097,668,042
|486 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX Costs
|8
|Swabi Lot
|3G/4G
|Telenor
|555,000,000
|65 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX Costs
|9
|Swat Lot
|3G/4G
|Telenor
|468,881,994
|18 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX Costs
|10
|Bannu Lot
|3G/4G
|Jazz
|201,531,667
|117 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX Costs
|11
|Buner Lot
|3G/4G
|Telenor
|1,999,232,929
|102 Mauzas Covered, CAPEX Costs
|12
|Tourist Destination K1
|3G/4G
|Jazz
|196,876,286
|Mobilization Advance
|13
|Tourist Destination K2
|3G/4G
|Jazz
|170,222,129
|Mobilization Advance
|14
|NH&MW Lot-9 (N-35)
|3G/4G
|Jazz
|491,604,802
|37.43 Kms Road Segments Covered, CAPEX Costs
|15
|FATA Package-1
|Optic Fiber
|PTCL
|84,491,128
|132.99 Kms OFC Deployed, 3 THQs Connected, CAPEX Costs
Additional USF Fiber Deployment Projects
|No.
|Project
|Type
|Service Provider
|Subsidy Disbursed (PKR)
|Targets Achieved & Other Costs
|16
|KPK (FATA) Package-2
|Cable
|PTCL
|1,505,791,727
|742.54 Kms OFC Deployed, 37 THQs/Towns Connected, CAPEX Costs
|17
|UC-KP-LOT-17
|Cable
|PTCL
|313,113,686
|Mobilization Advance
|18
|UC-KP-LOT-18
|Cable
|Dancom
|913,402,291
|283.11 Kms OFC Deployed, 27 UCs/Towns Connected, CAPEX Costs
|Total Projects =
|18
|9,529,447,012
|1,600 Mauzas Covered, 37.43 Kms Road Segments, 1,159 Kms OFC Deployed, 67 THQs/UCs Connected
