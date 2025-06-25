University IT, E-Learning Systems Still Incomplete! Govt Seeks Extension of $393M World Bank Project for Fourth Time

The Government of Pakistan has requested the World Bank for the fourth restructuring of the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project, worth $393.73 million, to allow the completion of critical IT and e-learning systems across public universities, components that are expected to deliver long-term impact beyond the project period.

The HEDP project, now in its sixth year of implementation, aims to support research excellence in strategic economic sectors, improve teaching and learning, and strengthen governance in higher education.

According to official sources, the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has written to the World Bank seeking a four-month extension in the project’s closing date to October 31, 2025. The request comes as five remaining packages related to IT and IT-related services are still under implementation and require additional time for completion.

The delays stem from procedural and logistical challenges, including disruptions in the delivery of IT hardware to ports and the subsequent deployment of software and service packages. Authorities emphasize that these components are in an advanced stage of implementation, and their timely completion is crucial for the digital transformation of Pakistan’s higher education institutions.

The project’s progress is currently rated as moderately satisfactory. Key achievements to date include:

31 research grants in Year 2 achieving 80% of their outcome targets,

28 grants in Year 3 meeting 60% of targets, and 9 RTTGs in Year 5 reaching 50%,

Training of 1,113 faculty members and 903 higher education managers by NAHE,

300 universities connected to the Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN),

Approval and rollout of key national policies, including the Undergraduate Education Policy and the Open Distance Learning Policy.

Nine out of eleven intermediate result indicators have already been met, with the remaining two expected by June 30, 2025.

As of June 10, 2025, disbursements from the IDA credit stand at $375.70 million, including $319 million against Performance-Based Conditions (PBCs) and $56.70 million under the Investment Project Financing (IPF) component. The final disbursement of $12.3 million against the PBCs has been approved, with the remaining IPF balance expected to be disbursed in fiscal year 2026.

This restructuring request involves only a time extension, with no changes to the project’s objectives, structure, or monitoring mechanisms. Financial management, procurement, and environmental safeguards arrangements will also remain unchanged.

Previous Restructuring Milestones

June 2021: Added Component 6 for crisis-resilient learning during COVID-19 and revised result targets.

June 2023: Redirected unutilized PBC funds to new RTTGs focused on emergency response and climate resilience.

April 2024: Extended the project by 12 months, reallocated $4 million to IT components, and updated the Results Framework.

The government now awaits the World Bank’s approval for this fourth extension to ensure that the project’s IT and e-learning goals can be fully realized before closure.

