Unleash Venomous Power in PUBG Mobile with Telenor: Here’s How?

If you’ve ever wanted to embody the thrilling energy of an anti-hero in PUBG Mobile, brace yourselves as this is the perfect time. Telenor x Midasbuy brings an exclusive offer that lets you experience the venomous power of a true anti-hero. By just topping up your UC (Unknown Cash) on Midasbuy using Telenor, you can unlock access to Venom-inspired gear and exclusive in-game content that will set you apart in the battle arena.

The new Venom-themed features will help you bring the dark, edgy style of one of the most popular anti-heroes to life. So, if you want to embrace your inner villain and take on enemies with style, this is the best time. The partnership between Telenor and Midasbuy makes it easier than ever to stock up on UCs so you can focus on mastering your gameplay. Let’s discuss how to do that.

How To Top Up UCs on Midasbuy with Telenor for PUBG Mobile?

Telenor’s SIM load/balance is enough to buy PUBG UC in Pakistan from Midasbuy. All you need to do is follow these steps and get anything in PUBG with unknown cash and become a pro player. So, what are you waiting for? Enhance your PUBGM experience with Telenor!

Head to the official Midasbuy PK Portal (Be careful and open the “PK” version).

Tap on the “Buy” button on the front screen.

button on the front screen. Verify your identity by entering the correct PUBG ID in the “Player ID Verification” section.

section. Select “Telenor” in the payment method.

Choose the product with its correct price from the list provided by PUBG UC.

Click “Pay Now” when the final value of the UC (unknown cash) you selected appears.

Provide the SMS confirmation key received from the authorities.

In the end, Midasbuy will deduct the balance from your prepaid or postpaid Telenor SIM.

You will get the UC to your “PUBG ID” that you typed above.

With these UCs, you can enjoy the Venom-themed experience and access stunning new skins, outfits, and upgrades to make your mark in PUBG Mobile. Isn’t it amazing? Do share with us in the comment section which is your favorite venom power.

