Unlock Amazing Deals: Google Pixel 9 Series Launch Offers Revealed!

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 Series has been in the rumor mill for the past few weeks. The latest leak of the Pixel series uncovered the details of the launch offers and discounts. The Pixel 9 Series will make its debut on August 13. It is pertinent to mention that these offers are particularly for France. However, similar deals will be available across the rest of the EU. So, let’s dig into it.

Google Pixel 9 Series Launch Offers

Get More Storage for Less

One of the noteworthy offers is the chance to get 256GB of storage for the price of 128GB until September 5. This amazing deal means you can enjoy more space for your photos, apps, and videos without paying extra! Isn’t it amazing?

Trade-In Bonus

If you have an old Pixel phone to trade in, Google has even more savings for you. You can trade in your old device and receive a bonus of €150 towards the Pixel 9 and €200 towards the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL. Sources claim that the trade-in bonus will be rewarded at a later date, once you’ve completed a form.

Free Premium Subscriptions

The cherry on top is that all models come with a free three-month subscription to YouTube Premium and a six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium. However, these offers are only available to first-time subscribers.

Google One Benefits

When you buy a Pixel 9, you’ll receive a six-month subscription to Google One’s 2TB plan. If you purchase the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL, and you’ll get a full year of the Google One AI Premium plan. These Google One promotions are valid for Pixel 9 purchases made before December.

Potential Savings

Google claims that you can save up to €650 with these offers. The amazing discounts add significant value to your new Pixel purchase. So, this is the perfect time to upgrade to the latest Google Pixel 9 series. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals!

