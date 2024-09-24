Unlock Daily Rewards with UPTCL App – Download Now and Start Winning!

If you are looking for an easy way to win free data and on-net minutes, the UPTCL app has got you covered with its fun and rewarding features! With daily check-ins and a special “Spin the Wheel” event every Friday, Ufone customers can win big. So, what are you waiting for? Download the app right now and win free mobile data or valuable on-net minutes.

UPTCL App: Your Daily Check-In for Data Rewards and Spin-to-Win Fridays!

Once you download the UPTCL app, you can start earning rewards right away. By simply checking in daily, you’ll receive free data rewards. It is just an easy way to boost your mobile experience every day! Isn’t it? Make the app part of your routine to get rewards daily.

The fun doesn’t stop here! Every Friday, Ufone customers can get a chance to participate in the Spin-to-Win event. The spin wheel offers exciting prizes, including free mobile data and On-net minutes. Don’t miss out as you never know when it’ll be your lucky day to win some extra perks!

Terms & Conditions:

Below are the Terms and Conditions for Daily Rewards in UPTCL Application:

Available for both Prepaid and Postpaid customers.

Reward will not be provisioned automatically and must be claimed through the App.

New App customers will be eligible for daily rewards after the 8th day of registration.

The reward will expire by the end of the calendar day.

Data accumulation does not apply to these bundles.

After a user has claimed the reward for 07 consecutive days, the cycle resets to the day 1 reward on the 8th day.

Reward is only available for the default mobile number & it cannot be claimed for/by the associated number.

So, what are you waiting for? Download the UPTCL app today and get a chance to enjoy even more rewards.

