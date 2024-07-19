Unlock Epic Dragon Ball Z Skins via Telenor Mobile Balance

Telenor just rolled out a game-changing offer for PUBG MOBILE fans! All Telenor customers can effortlessly purchase UC (Unknown Cash) directly through their Telenor mobile balance on Midasbuy—no credit or debit card is required. UCs are important for unlocking exclusive content in PUBG MOBILE, such as Royal Passes, new characters, and stunning skins. The best part? You can now use your UCs to get your hands on the latest Dragon Ball Z skins, adding a fresh and exciting twist to your gameplay. So, what are you waiting for? Unleash your inner Goku with Telenor!

How to Buy PUBG UCs Using Telenor Mobile Balance in Pakistan? Telenor makes it quite simple to buy PUBG UC using your mobile balance through Midasbuy. You can purchase UCs via ‘My Telenor App’ or head to the Midasbuy portal to top up your game and unlock new features. Visit the Midasbuy PK Portal: Ensure you’re accessing the “PK” version of the site to avoid any issues. Select Your Purchase : On the home screen, tap the “Buy” button to begin.

Verify Your PUBG ID : Enter your PUBG Player ID in the "Player ID Verification" section to confirm your account.

Choose Payment Method: Select "Telenor" as your payment option. Pick Your UC Package : Browse the list of available UC packages and choose the one that suits your needs.

Complete Your Purchase : Click "Pay Now" to finalize the transaction.

Confirm Payment: Enter the SMS confirmation key sent to your phone. Enjoy Your UC: Midasbuy will deduct the amount from your Telenor balance, and the UC will be credited to your PUBG ID. With your UCs now added to your PUBG MOBILE account, you're ready to explore exciting new possibilities in the game. Use your UCs to unlock the highly sought-after Dragon Ball Z skins! Boost your PUBG experience and stand out on the battlefield with these legendary skins. Are you excited to transform your game like never before?