Unlock your iPhone wearing mask with new iOS update

The pandemic is causing Apple to update the company’s Face ID technology: if the device senses you wearing a mask, the iPhone will search for the passcode instead of checking your face a couple more times.

The modification, seen in the iOS 13.5 beta 3 update, will help users escape needless difficulty while unlocking an iPhone while wearing a mask.

At the moment, the Face ID system pauses and stutters when the mask is not completely apparent, which can lead to an irritating pause. The system would then give up and call for a six-digit passcode.

Apple is introducing the Face ID update because many cities in the U.S. have been forcing people to wear masks when they plan to go outside their homes. While the move is minimal, it will help consumers keep their masks on, reducing the possible exposure to COVID-19.

The iOS 13.5 beta version is actually only available via Apple’s developer site, and it may take a bit of time before regular iPhone users arrive officially. If you can’t wait, iPhone users in China suggest that the Face ID will literally be programmed to recognize the mask-wearing face.