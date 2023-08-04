Unlocking Apple’s AI Secrets: Tim Cook Confirms Years of Generative AI Research

Lately, a discussion has been going on regarding Apple’s investment in generative AI. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company has been investing heavily in R&D and generative AI is a part of it. He said Apple spent around a staggering $22.61 billion on R&D in 2023. Many tech experts have claimed in the past that Apple is lagging behind in AI as they don’t have a chatbot like Google’s Bard or Chatgpt. However, it looks like that Apple has been investing in generative AI for some time. A Reuters report validated the claim that Apple’s growing spending in R&D can be tied to developing AI technology.

Furthermore, in this regard, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said,

We’ve been doing research across a wide range of AI technologies, including generative AI, for years. We’re going to continue investing and innovating and responsibly advancing our products with these technologies to help enrich people’s lives. Obviously, we’re investing a lot, and it is showing up in the R&D spending that you’re looking at.

As per a report, Apple spent $22.61 billion across the fiscal year 2023 on R&D which is almost $3.12 billion higher than the previous fiscal year.

Apart from this, it has been rumored that Apple is working on an AI product similar to ChatGPT, however, its release remains uncertain. According to Mark Gurman, an AI app from Apple may arrive in 2024, while Ming-Chi Kuo suggests a later date.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that Apple has already integrated advanced machine learning into products such as the iPhone camera and Siri. The iOS 17 update introduces a transformer language model for autocorrect, similar to AI chatbots. While a SiriGPT launch isn’t confirmed, Apple is expected to make further strides in AI technology, probably extending to its Xcode developer tool.

