Unlocking Healthcare Access: Zong 4G Collaborates with Sehat Kahani for Unprecedented Discounts for My Zong App users

Zong 4G, the leading telecommunications company in Pakistan, has forged a strategic collaboration with Sehat Kahani, propelling the nation’s healthcare landscape into a new era of accessibility and affordability. This dynamic alliance empowers users of the My Zong App with exclusive discounts on telemedicine solutions and comprehensive healthcare services, spanning from diagnosis to treatment. Together, Zong 4G and Sehat Kahani are revolutionizing healthcare access, making it more convenient, affordable, and transformative for people across the country.

Zong 4G users in far-flung areas can access the Sehat Kahani portal through the My Zong App, available on both Android and iOS platforms, enabling them to connect with the best doctors in Pakistan who provide quality and cost-effective healthcare services.

Under this month-long initiative, My Zong App users can avail the first two consultations with General Physicians free of cost, followed by a 50 percent discount on the third consultation. Moreover, the first consultation with a medical specialist will only cost Rs. 249, regardless of the original consultation fee, which ranges from Rs. 300 to Rs. 4,500. The app also offers the first mental well-being consultation at Rs. 750 (whereas the original consultation fee ranges from Rs. 1500 – Rs. 4500)

Zong 4G Collaborates with Sehat Kahani

Additionally, My Zong App users can subscribe to a month-long unlimited consultation package with General Physicians and Medical Specialists for just Rs. 499.

The official spokesperson of Zong 4G expressed the company’s commitment to providing exceptional services for their customers.

“Zong 4G has always sought to make its customers’ lives easier and digitally enabled. This partnership proves that the difference is truly digital. Through it, we have successfully made digital healthcare available at affordable rates and in exclusive deals to all Zong subscribers and My Zong App users.”

Sehat Kahani offers a comprehensive one-window digital healthcare platform that connects a network of nationally recognized and highly qualified online doctors to patients for consultations through online chats, audio, and video-enabled instant/on-appointment consultations, online diagnostics, and at-home pharmacy services. The healthcare service lines allow individual consumers, corporate employees, and patients in hard-to-reach areas to access doctors via a mobile application and intermediary-assisted telemedicine facilitation centers.

