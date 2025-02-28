The Global AI Boom & Pakistan’s Standing

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the global economy, with an estimated $15.7 trillion contribution to the world’s GDP by 2030. Countries worldwide are aggressively investing in AI to boost their economies, enhance public services, and strengthen national security. Nations like the US, China, the EU, and India have well-defined AI strategies, while 40+ countries have already implemented national AI policies.

Despite this rapid evolution, Pakistan remains at an early stage in its AI journey. The National AI Policy (Draft) has been formulated under the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), aiming to position AI as a key driver of economic growth and innovation. But how well does Pakistan’s AI roadmap align with global trends?

Pakistan’s AI Policy: Key Pillars & Initiatives

Pakistan has introduced several initiatives to foster AI development, focusing on policy formulation, research, and market enablement. Some of the major AI-related efforts include:

Key AI Initiatives in Pakistan

Initiative Year Description Presidential Initiative for AI & Computing (PIAIC) 2018 AI and computing training for students and professionals National Center of AI (NCAI) 2018 Research-driven AI development across universities Centre of AI & Computing (CENTAIC) 2020 AI research and applications for industry Taskforce on AI (MoITT) 2023 Policy recommendations for AI adoption Committee on Generative AI (HEC) 2024 Exploring the role of AI in education National AI Policy Committee 2024 Drafting AI policy framework and strategy

The draft policy is structured around five key pillars, each addressing critical aspects of AI adoption and integration.

Pillars of Pakistan’s National AI Policy (Draft)

Pillar Focus Areas Market Enablement Commercialization of AI R&D, open-source data standards, digital transformation Awareness & Readiness AI skills development, funding for AI projects, digital education Building a Trusted Environment AI governance, ethical AI principles, legal frameworks Transformation & Evolution AI adoption roadmap, public-private partnerships, AI applications in key industries International Collaboration & Cooperation Bilateral AI agreements, participation in global AI forums, alignment with international AI standards

Challenges Hindering AI Growth in Pakistan

Despite efforts, Pakistan faces major challenges in AI adoption, putting it at risk of falling behind in the global race.

1. Lack of AI Infrastructure & Funding

AI development requires massive investments in research, computing power, and cloud infrastructure. While countries like the US and China have allocated billions for AI development, Pakistan has yet to establish a dedicated AI funding mechanism beyond academic grants and pilot projects.

2. Skills Gap & Workforce Readiness

The global demand for AI skills is expected to reach 133 million new jobs by 2030, yet Pakistan faces a shortage of AI-trained professionals. The country’s STEM education system needs significant reforms to align with AI-driven job markets.

3. Regulatory & Ethical Concerns

AI governance remains a critical challenge worldwide, with frameworks such as the EU AI Act (2024) and China’s AI Regulations (2023) setting new standards. Pakistan needs to establish clear data privacy laws, ethical AI guidelines, and regulations to ensure responsible AI usage.

4. Limited Industry Adoption

Unlike developed economies where AI is integrated into healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and security, Pakistan’s private sector adoption remains low. A lack of incentives and awareness prevents industries from leveraging AI’s full potential.

How Can Pakistan Catch Up in the AI Race?

To unlock its AI potential, Pakistan needs aggressive policy implementation, increased funding, and strong global partnerships. Key recommendations for driving AI growth include:

Establishing an AI Council to oversee AI policy execution and ensure alignment with international best practices.

Creating AI Centers of Excellence to support AI research and commercialization.

Launching a National AI Fund to provide grants and financial incentives for AI startups and innovation.

Developing AI Regulations that align with global frameworks, ensuring ethical and responsible AI deployment.

Enhancing AI Education & Training by integrating AI-focused courses into universities and technical institutes.

Final Thoughts

Pakistan’s AI ambitions are promising, but policy execution remains the biggest hurdle. While the government has taken initial steps to draft a national AI policy and establish key initiatives, the real challenge lies in implementation. Without strong government backing, industry participation, and investment in AI research, Pakistan risks lagging behind in the global AI race.

The world is moving fast, with countries investing billions to harness AI’s potential in healthcare, education, defense, and economic growth. Pakistan needs to accelerate its efforts by creating a well-defined AI roadmap, ensuring regulatory clarity, and promoting an AI-driven ecosystem that supports innovation and entrepreneurship. This includes addressing infrastructure gaps, building a skilled workforce, and enabling AI-powered industries to compete on a global scale.

The National AI Policy (Draft) lays a solid foundation, but its success depends on timely execution, sustainable funding, and continuous collaboration between the government, private sector, and academia. Without these crucial steps, Pakistan will struggle to catch up in an AI-driven world where innovation and technology dictate economic leadership.

