An unopened first-generation 2007 Apple iPhone in a sealed box has been sold for $35,000 in an auction in the US. On January 9, 2007, Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone. The phone was now up for auction as part of RR Auction’s curated “Apple, Jobs, and Computer Hardware” auction, which featured more than 70 items up for bid, and closed on August 18. The auction house, RR Auction, said that the iPhone box features a life-size image of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen.

Original, Unopened 2007 Apple iPhone sold for $ 35,000

The company launched the phone with touchscreen, camera and Web-browsing capabilities, among other features. The device had a 2MP camera, visual voicemail and a web browser. Apple launched this iPhone in the US in June 2007 at the price of $499 for the 4GB model and $599 for the 8GB model.

Now, the fully-packed original iPhone (8GB) sold for $35,414 at an auction. The auction also featured an Apple-1 circuit board, hand-soldered by Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak, that was sold for $677,196.

Additionally, an unopened first-generation original Apple iPod (5GB) sold for $25,000.

Apple is now ready to launch iPhone 14 series in the coming month. In 2022, iPhone sizes will change, and Apple will discontinue the 5.4-inch iPhone min. Apple intends to focus on bigger iPhone sizes for future flagship products, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14. There will be a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

