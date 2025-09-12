Unregistered, JV, IMEI Tampered Mobile Phones to Get Blocked & Penalized in Pakistan Soon

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that all unregistered mobile devices will soon be barred from accessing local networks. Citizens have been urged to register their handsets through the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) to avoid service disruption.

According to the PTA, unregistered devices pose risks to national security and can be misused in cyber and financial crimes. The authority stressed that buying, selling, or using such handsets is illegal under existing regulations and may result in penalties.

In addition, the PTA has previously issued strict warnings against patched phones, JV (joint venture/clone) devices, and handsets with tampered IMEIs. The regulator stated that altering or cloning IMEIs or device identifiers is a criminal offence under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. Individuals found involved in such practices could face heavy fines, imprisonment, or both. Recent enforcement actions in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and other cities have already led to FIRs, raids on illegal shops, and the seizure of cloned and patched phones.

The PTA has advised consumers to confirm the registration status of their phones on the DIRBS portal and complete the registration process if necessary. Officials have also warned that once a device is blocked, it cannot be restored to any local network without proper legal compliance.

The regulator said a limited window remains for users to regularise their devices, after which unregistered, tampered, and patched phones will face permanent suspension.

