Unveiling Redmi 14C: Where Stylish Design Meets Expansive Display and Seamless Performance

Xiaomi today introduced Redmi 14C, seamlessly blending sleek design with impressive performance to enhance daily life. Its ultra-slim body adds a touch of sophistication, while its expansive display makes streaming, gaming, and multitasking more immersive. Powered by a robust processor and a long-lasting battery, Redmi 14C delivers seamless performance and reliable power. This helps users make the most of its creative camera, which offers various features and filters for capturing engaging photos and videos.

Redmi 14C features a 6.88-inch display, the largest on Redmi number series to date, offering a spacious and immersive viewing area that transforms everyday activities. Whether you’re reading e-books, watching movies, or gaming, the expansive screen is capable of enhancing the experience with clear, vibrant visuals. Redmi 14C features impressive photography and video capabilities that make capturing moments both fun and easy. Equipped with a 50MP main camera that produces clear, vibrant photos and a 13MP front camera designed to help users look their best even in low-light conditions, Redmi 14C packs features to take your photos and videos up a notch higher.At the core of this smartphone lies a MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra octa-core processor and 5160mAh battery, which work together to enhance the user experience of its large display. The powerful processor delivers smooth and responsive performance for activities such as video streaming, allowing you to fully immerse in the big-screen experience. And with up to 16GB of RAM, including 8GB of extended RAM³, multitasking is utterly seamless.

Market Availability

Redmi 14C is now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz, and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets from 7th October,2024.

Our Distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex, and Burque.

Redmi 14C has 2 variants available, Redmi 14C (4GB+128GB): PKR 29,999 & Redmi 14C (6GB+128GB): PKR 32,999.

Device Specifications

Specifications Redmi 14C Display 6.88 inch Display Rear Camera 50MP Main camera Front Camera 13MP Battery 5160mAh Processor MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra Color Midnight Black, Dreamy Purple, Sage Green & Starry Blue

