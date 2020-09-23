Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today revealed the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), the newest member of the Galaxy S20 series. Galaxy S20 FE is a premium flagship smartphone that includes innovations Galaxy fans told us they love most, made available at an accessible price point. COVID-19 disrupted the world as we knew it and technology is now playing an even more crucial role in our lives and that is why we created Galaxy S20 FE to delivering flagship experiences to reach even more consumers. Samsung took select features of the Galaxy S20 series, such as the super-smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, all day battery, expandable storage, with a streamlined premium design, in order to create the all-new Galaxy S20 FE.

“We are constantly speaking to our fans and taking feedback, and we heard what they loved the most about our Galaxy S20 series, what features they used most often and what they would want to see in a new smartphone,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business for Samsung Electronics. “The S20 FE is an extension of the Galaxy S20 family and is the start of a new way to bring meaningful innovation to even more people to let them do the things they love with the best of Galaxy.”

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Features at an Accessible Price Point

Express Your Best Self

These days, taking pictures or videos and sharing them is the best way to express yourself. That’s why the Galaxy S20 FE brings a pro-grade camera along with the 32MP selfie Camera including tetra-binning technology that lets you instantly capture a post-worthy picture.

With Galaxy S20 FE’s large image sensors including multi-frame processing, you can take richer, more vibrant images — even in low light — so you can simply snap and go. Night mode multi-frame processing with AI frame integration stabilizes motion in-shot while you record, so you can focus on having fun.

And while you may not always be physically close to the action, the Galaxy S20 FE’s powerful 30X Space Zoom[3] lets you get close enough to capture the shot. Editing and sharing photos and video is important to fans, so the Galaxy S20 FE makes it easy to create and curate stunning photos and videos in real-time like a pro.

To reflect your personal style, the Galaxy S20 FE comes in a selection of five vibrant colors to suit every attitude, look and personality with signature design elements pulled from sleek and slim Galaxy S20 family. Colors include Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White[4]. It also features a premium textured haze effect that minimizes fingerprints and smudges.

Do What You Love

When your phone is at the center of your life, everything from the design to performance should be a great experience. Samsung equipped the Galaxy S20 FE with an advanced processor to enable a seamless experience. The Galaxy S20 FE is the perfect device for fluid scrolling or watching a video, thanks to its 6.5-inchInfinity-O Super AMOLED screen with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S20 FE instantly connects to the Galaxy ecosystem of products, such as Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Fit2.

Everything You Want, Worry-Free

Samsung equipped the Galaxy S20 FE with a battery capable of lasting throughout the day[6]. The Galaxy S20 FE’s robust 4,500mAH battery, powerful AP performance and Super-Fast charging ensures you can keep doing what you love, without a worry about battery life[7].

Technology is always evolving, so Galaxy users get three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades that keep the Galaxy S20 FE updated with the latest security protection and features Samsung has to offer.

AVAILABILITY: Pre-Order Gift

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 FE begin on Samsung.com October 1st, 2020.

As a thank you to Samsung’s patrons, all preorders will come bundled with the new Samsung Galaxy Fit2 – a robust health and fitness tracker with a stylish AMOLED display and ergonomic design, 21-day battery life[8] and automatic workout detection, enabling Galaxy fans to live will every day!

SAMSUNG CARE Pack Benefit

Samsung believes in giving its customers the best in class service & benefits so now you can enjoy peace of mind with Samsung Care. Life happens but Samsung Care keeps you protected beyond the standard warranty and during the in-warranty period, you can get the Galaxy S20 FE screen replaced at just 50% of the cost which means customers can save approximately Rs. 11,000 in case of an unfortunate event.

For more information, visit http://samsungmobilepress.com, http://news.samsung.com or www.samsung.com/galaxy-s20-fe.

Galaxy S20 FE Specifications Display 6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display (1080×2400), 407ppi 120Hz refresh rate * Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen. * Measured diagonally, GalaxyS20 FE’s screen size is 6.5-inch in the full rectangle and 6.4-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4mm, 190g Camera Front 32MP Selfie Camera – Pixel size: 0.8μm – F2.2(80˚) Rear Triple Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera – Pixel size: 1.12μm – F2.2(123 ˚) 12MP Wide-angle Camera – Dual Pixel AF, OIS – Pixel size: 1.8μm – F1.8(79˚) 8MP Telephoto Camera – Pixel size: 1.0μm – F2.4(32˚) Space Zoom – 3x Optical Zoom – Up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom – OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) – Tracking AF * Galaxy S20 FE’s Hybrid Optic Zoom combines high-resolution image sensor and lens. * Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. Processor 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor – 2.7GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5GHz + 2GHz Memory [LTE] 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage * May differ by model, color, market and carrier. * Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software. Expandable Memory & SIM Card Hybrid SIM slot – One Nano SIM and One Nano Sim or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) * SIM card sold separately. Availability of dual SIM may vary depending on market or carrier. * MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer. * Use of eSIM on Galaxy device may be enabled by software update or disabled in some markets where it is purchased. Availability of eSIM mobile plan may vary depending on carrier.. Battery 4,500mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh for Galaxy S20 FE. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible) *WPC certified Wireless charging *Wireless PowerShare * Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter for use of third party items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand and Wireless Charger Duo Pad or a decrease in charging speed. *Wireless PowerShare limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones and accessories with WPC Qi wireless charging. Check samsung.com for compatibility. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Speed and power efficiency of charge varies by device. OS Android 10 Network [LTE] Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 5CA, LTE D/L Cat.19 (1.6Gbps),LTE U/L Cat.18 (211Mbps) [Wi-Fi] Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload [Bluetooth] Bluetooth® v 5.0, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) * Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. * Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. * Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain markets. Sensors Optical Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password, Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition Audio [Stereo speakers sound by AKG] Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.) – [Ultra high quality audio playback] UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128 * DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. [Audio playback format] MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF [Bluetooth] Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy S20 FE to play audio through the two devices simultaneously. * The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output. Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference. * Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung. [Recording] Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments. * AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video [Video playback format] MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM [TV connection] Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30 fps) Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps) Water Resistance IP68 * IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

[1] Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary. [2] Expandable up to 1TB with MicroSD card, sold separately. [3] 30X Space Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. [4 ] Colors and models may vary by carrier and retailer; all device colors will be available via Samsung.com.

[5] Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5″ in the full rectangle and 6.4″ accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens. [6] Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary. [7] When using 25W charger, sold separately. 15W charger included in the box. [8] 21-day usage: HR off, Workout Detection off. Battery usage time is not final and actual battery life may vary depending on usage and settings.