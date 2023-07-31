Unveiling the breakthrough: How New Battery Tech Revolutionizes Solar Power Generation?

Scientists in the South East Asian country Malaysia are working to substitute the conventional solar panel battery with a new battery technology. According to Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. the new technology is going to address renewable energy generation in rural areas of the country. The minister added that the National Energy Policy included the installation of solar panels on a large scale, however, there were a number of impediments to achieving this goal. Furthermore, the minister said,

The installation of solar panels has been done (in Sabah and Sarawak) for more than a decade. But due to the battery replacement system being only awarded to one party, it becomes impractical and time-consuming (in maintenance). The new method of changing the batteries is equivalent to those used for electrical vehicles, it will become a game changer in supplying electricity in the rural area. There should be more suppliers of such technology to cater to big areas like Sabah and Sarawak.

Lately, Economic Minister Rafizi Ramli rolled out the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), boosting clean energy initiatives and enticing huge investments up to 2050. Right now, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) delivers 1,080 MW capacity and intends to add 116 MW in 2024 with the help of mobile generators in numerous areas.

SESB’s one MW can provide electricity to around 500 houses, and they expect a yearly increase in electricity demand. Sabah’s solar generation capacity stands at 84 MW, with 50 MW from the Kudat solar plant and 34 MW from numerous Solar PV projects.

