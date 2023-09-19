Unveiling the Cyber Saga: FBI’s Most Wanted Hacker Mocks U.S. Government

The U.S. government indicted Russian hacker Mikhail Matveev, also known online by the aliases “Wazawaka” and “Boriselcin,” earlier this 2023. It declared him as”a prolific ransomware affiliate” who committed “significant attacks” against businesses and vital infrastructure in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The federal government also charged him with being a “central figure” in the creation and distribution of infamous ransomware variants including Babuk, LockBit, and Hive. Matveev is one of the FBI’s most sought-after hackers because of how well-known he is among online criminals. The FBI believes that Matveev is still in Russia, thus extradition to the US is highly unlikely.

However, Matveev’s life appears to be going so well that he is now mocking the authorities by creating a T-shirt with his own most wanted poster.

Matveev confirmed it was truly him when a source contacted him on X, by displaying a photo of his left hand, which, according to Matveev’s FBI most wanted page, only has four fingers. A picture of Matveev clutching a piece of paper with the reporter’s name on it was also provided.

After the hacker agreed to do an interview, the media source asked Matveev a number of questions about his life as a most wanted hacker, however, he didn’t respond to any of them. Rather, he complained that the media platform used the word “hacker.”

In a direct message on X, he said,

“I don’t like this designation — hacker, we are a separate type of specialist, practical and using our knowledge and resources without water and writing articles. I was interested only in terms of financial motivation, roughly speaking, I was thinking about what to do, sell people or become. it, [sic] let me tell you how I lost my finger?”

At that point, Matveev stopped responding to the messages. On the other hand, the FBI declined to comment on the matter.

It is clear from Matveev’s online antics that he does not appear to care that he is on the FBI’s most-wanted list. These antics include providing in-depth interviews to cybersecurity journalists, posting selfie videos of himself driving while listening to Metallica, and blogging about his hacking operations. And as long as he stays in Russia, his life may not change at all than it was before he got indicted.

“The weather is good, the climate is good, everything is good. Even the sanctions make me happy,” Matveev said in the video, which he deleted after we published this article. “Lots of people saying fake stuff.”

