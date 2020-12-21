UPaisa has launched a new mobile application in order to make the transaction of cashless payment easier in Pakistan. The app comes with a simple and user-friendly interface. Users can enjoy multiple financial services with the help of UPaisa app and can make payments with a few taps. The simple interface helps the users to perform transactions without any hassle.

UPaisa App: Simplifies Cashless Transactions in Pakistan

On the main screen of the app, users can see the transaction history and balance. So, customers will not have to visit multiple pages to perform any function. Customers can perform their transactions without any fear as the app is offering a safe and secure option to transfer money.

What do you need to open the UPaisa Account?

To open the UPaisa account if you need to have

A valid original CNIC

Ufone SIM

With the help of the app, customers are able to transfer money anywhere across the country. Moreover, they can recharge balance for all telecom operators and pay bills without leaving their homes. Users of the app are also able to subscribe their favourite Super Card family product, or, order the UPaisa debit card and have it delivered to their doorstep. The app is also providing the facility to pay by scanning MasterCard QR codes at any retail shop, restaurant or petrol station.

The customers can track their monthly usage. They can also know about their daily, monthly or yearly spending limits by subscribing to email transaction alerts.

In mid-2013, Ufone launched the branchless banking service- UPaisa and now its services are available at over 45,000 locations across Pakistan.

