UPaisa customers can easily transfer money from their Mobile Wallets to CNIC

UPaisa customers can transfer money from their mobile wallet accounts to CNIC with the ease of their home. In light of the new regulations introduced by State Bank of Pakistan, transfer funds from CNIC to CNIC will no longer be available on any Mobile Financial Services platform or retailers/franchises/service centres/bank branches effective 1st July, 2020.

In order to open a new UPaisa account Ufone customers can simply dial *786# from their Ufone SIM, accept the terms and conditions, enter CNIC issuance date and create MPIN upon receiving confirmation SMS. Money can also be deposited into UPaisa account from any other bank account by simply selecting U Microfinance Bank from the list and adding the mobile number/UPaisa wallet account number.

UPaisa is the branchless banking service provided by Ufone and U Microfinance Bank; it offers a suite of services available at the comfort of one’s home, or at retail locations, Ufone Service Centres, Ufone Franchises and U Microfinance Bank branches across Pakistan. UPaisa aims to fulfil basic financial services needs of the customers including deposits, money transfer, bill payments, mobile top-ups, ATM cards and payments for a variety of services.