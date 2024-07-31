UPaisa integrated into Bookme to enhance the ticket purchasing experience

Leading digital financial service platform, UPaisa, has signed a strategic agreement with Bookme, Pakistan’s premier online ticketing platform to integrate its payment API into the Bookme app, to offer their joint customers, a seamless and secure payment experience for booking tickets for movies, buses, events and much more.

The agreement was signed by Syed Atif Raza, Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G and Faizan Aslam, CEO Bookme in Islamabad with the aim to facilitate customer facilitation as well as for strengthening Pakistan’s digital payment landscape. The partnership simplifies transactions for Bookme users to enhance their user experience by allowing them to purchase tickets effortlessly using UPaisa’s reliable and efficient payment gateway.

Commenting on the development, Syed Atif Raza, Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G said,

“We are thrilled to partner with Bookme to bring our secure payment solutions to a broader audience. The collaboration furthers our commitment to fostering innovation, financial inclusion, and the proliferation of cutting-edge digital solutions for our customers. Together, we are poised to deliver an unparalleled user experience by simplifying digital transactions for everyone in the country. UPaisa is always keen to build strategic collaborations to amplify its impact.”

UPaisa has an enviable track record of empowering users with easy, secure, and innovative digital financial solutions. With a wide range of services, including mobile payments, transfers, and utility bill payments, the platform continues to lead the way in fostering digital financial inclusion in the country.

Bookme, on the other hand, is Pakistan’s largest online ticketing platform that offers a hassle-free booking experience for movies, buses, events, and more. Thanks to its user-friendly interface and wide range of services, Bookme has revolutionized the ticketing industry by providing convenient and accessible solutions to millions of customers nationwide.

The integration of UPaisa payment API into the Bookme platform will facilitate faster, and more secure transactions, and enable users to enjoy a smoother checkout process coupled with an enhanced overall user experience.

