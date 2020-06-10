Ufone’s UPaisa Wallet has brought a new offer for its new users. Now all the new UPaisa Wallet customers will get amazing incentives after a Recharge of Rs. 100 or more. UPaisa Wallet Recharge offer will give you 1000 on-net minutes, 1000 SMS and 1000 MB. These incentives are valid for 24 hours only. You do not need to subscribe to this offer. All you have to do is just create your UPaisa account. After that, you need to recharge Rs. 100 or more and you will automatically get these incentives.

UPaisa Wallet Brings Recharge Offer for New Customers

UPaisa is the Ufone’s branchless banking service. It offers a variety of services available at the comfort of your home, or at retail locations, Ufone Service Centers, Ufone Franchises and U Bank branches across Pakistan.

How to Create UPaisa Wallet account:

You need to dial *786# to create your UPaisa account. TO recharge the balance, you need to dial *786*4*1#.

Offered Incentives:

On-net Minutes: 1000

SMS:1000

MB: 1000

Validity:

The offered incentives are valid for 24 Hours only

Terms and Conditions:

Offer is for customers who have opened their UPaisa account in the last one month.

Prepaid Ufone load of Rs. 100 or greater must be purchased to avail the offer.

Offer will be posted within 24 hours.

