As part of its improved fitness-tracking features, the Apple Watch Series 8 might arrive with a temperature sensor that could tell if the wearer has a fever. The Apple Watch Series 8, which is scheduled to launch in late 2022, is expected to incorporate a body temperature monitoring capability as part of its yearly update. According to a source, the sensor may be able to produce a reading accurate enough to tell whether the user is experiencing a fever.

In addition to that, the “Power On” newsletter by Mark Gurman claims that the Apple Watch Series 8 will have the functionality in both its standard base model along with the updated rugged edition. However, temperature reading capability won’t be added to all models. For example, an updated Apple Watch SE probably won’t have them.

Upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 May Arrive with a Fever Sensor: Report

Furthermore, Gurman claims that for devices that support the capability, it won’t give the user a precise reading but rather “should be able to identify if it believes you have a fever.” It might then suggest the user to use a special thermometer for a more precise reading or call their doctor, much like other detecting systems in the Apple Watch.

Gurman reiterates that it will have the same effective computing capability as the Apple Watch Series 6 aside from the temperature sensor, however there has reportedly been some discussion about upgraded screens in a few models, but we will have to wait and see it it’s true or not.

