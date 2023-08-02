Upcoming Apple Watch Will Come With Significant Speed Boost

Apple is wrapping up to launch the next iteration of its watch alongside the iPhone 15 and other devices in September, just like previous years. Usually, the upgrades to the Watch series are very much gradual. However, a new report claims that the upcoming Apple Watch will get the biggest upgrade in years. It is tipped to boast a new processor that will give this year’s Apple watches a significant speed boost.

Apple Watch To Get Biggest Upgrade in Years

The point notable here is that the best Apple Watches have been running at similar speeds since the S6 chip launched back in 2020 with the Apple Watch Series 6. Let me tell you that the S6 chip together with the succeeding S7 and S8 chipsets, have been based on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip originally created for the iPhone 11. They were a part of the Apple watches of 2022 including the Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch Ultra.

According to the latest reports, the Apple Watch Series 9 will come with a new S9 processor that will be a “significant improvement”. It is tipped to be the first meaningful processor change for the Apple Watch since the S6. This year’s crop of watches is rumored to be quite an interesting reveal with this new processor for the Apple Watch Series 9. It’s worth mentioning that despite the existence of an Ultra 2, there will be no SE 3 revealed this year. It is because the best cheap Apple Watch is revived on a two-year update cycle rather than annually.

The new operating system, watchOS 10 designed with Apple Watch Series 9 was revealed during Apple’s WWDC keynote speech back in June 2023. The new OS comes with updated cycling tools and metrics, a renewed emphasis on widgets, and new watch faces, including an animated Snoopy one.

