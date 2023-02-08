Advertisement

Now that Oppo and Vivo have entered the foldable smartphone market, it appears that OnePlus will be the next BBK company to do so. Stufflistings uncovered the business trademarks for OnePlus V Fold and V Flip. Currently, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed the release of two foldable devices. During yesterday’s major event, the OnePlus 11, 11R, and a variety of other goods were introduced to global markets. The teaser confirms the anticipated release date for these new foldable devices.

In August 2022, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau published a photograph of a hinge mechanism as the first teaser. Now, the brand has announced the release of foldable and reversible devices. The teaser image confirms that the new foldable device would be released in the third quarter of 2023. This indicates a date between July and September of 2023. Samsung discontinued the Galaxy Note line in order to focus on its foldable device, and it appears OnePlus did the same with the OnePlus Pro line. It cut the number of flagships and will concentrate its efforts on launching a new foldable device.

Upcoming Foldables from OnePlus Will Stun the Market & Challenge Samsung’s Supremacy

The OnePlus V Fold and V Flip will be based on the Oppo Find N2 and N2 Flip, according to speculations. However, there is a catch. In the third quarter of 2023, these two foldable phones will become obsolete. Additionally, the Oppo Find N2 Flip will appear globally later this month.

We anticipate the two foldable smartphones from OnePlus to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Alternatively, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 may be available before their release. It may be too early to set anything in stone, but all possibilities are up to speculation. When it comes to promoting new goods, OnePlus is hardly the quietest brand. Therefore, we anticipate several teasers in the next months.

