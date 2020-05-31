Get ready for another pair of devices from Honor under its Play lineup. Previously, the company has unveiled two devices dubbed as Play 4T and Play 4T Pro. Now the company is planning to introduce two more devices namely Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro. Now Upcoming Honor Play 4 appears in official banners revealing the three different colours options.

Upcoming Honor Play 4 will be Available in Three Different Colours

A company manager revealed the official banners for the Honor Play 4 in three colours on Weibo. The phone has appeared on TENAA hinting the possible specs. Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any information regarding the specs of the phone. The TENAA listing has revealed that the upcoming Play 4 will have a 6.81-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixel LCD display. It will have a 4,200 mAh powerful battery. The phone will be available in different RAM and storage configurations. The RAM options include 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. The storage options include 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage sizes.

Moreover, the phone will come with a quad-camera setup. The setup will consist of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary camera, and two additional 2MP sensors. On the other hand, we will see a 16MP selfie shooter. Unfortunately, there is no exact information available regarding the chipset of the phone. Some reports are claiming that it will be MediaTek Dimensity 800.

On the other hand, the Honor Play 4 Pro will be a 5G device and will come with a Kirin 820 chipset. Moreover, the phone will come with the Sony IMX600y sensor for its main camera. Other specs include a 40W fast charging and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Official information is yet to come. We will get more information on Wednesday, 3 June. So stay tuned.