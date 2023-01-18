Upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Models Will Come With Periscope Lens in 2024

Advertisement

While everyone is quite anxious about the upcoming iPhone 15 series, we have something interesting to share with you about the silicon giant’s next year lineup: iPhone 16 series. According to a new Korean report, the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to be the sole Apple smartphone of 2023 that will get a periscope camera lens and will benefit from greatly enhanced optical zoom. Together with that, it is being said that the hardware is also set to become a feature of both Pro models next year. It means that iPhone 16 Pro Models will also boast a periscope lens.

iPhone 16 Pro Models Will Come With Periscope Telephoto Lens

Reports claim that the silicon giant Apple wants a “Folded Zoom” periscope telephoto lens to be an exclusive feature in the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously stated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the only model in the iPhone 15 series to sport a periscope camera lens. This prediction was also made by analyst Jeff Pu. According to the latest Korean reports, Apple will make the periscope lens system a feature of both iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024.

Do you know what a periscope lens system is? In this highly anticipated system, light entering the telephoto lens is actually reflected by an angled mirror towards the camera’s photo sensor. The fact is that the change in direction in which the light travels actually allows for a longer “folded” telephoto setup inside phones. It further enables users to zoom in further without any blurriness.

The silicon giant is tapping new suppliers for the OIS actuators that will be used in the periscope lens destined for this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is being said that the company will rely on Korean companies LG Innotek and Jahwa Electronics in order to supply the actuators. It will replace existing iPhone camera module actuator makers: Japan Alps and Mitsumi. Let me tell you that LG Innotek and Jahwa worked with Samsung in order to develop ball-type actuators. The point worth mentioning here is that they lend themselves better to folded zoom modules as compared to the spring actuators Apple currently uses in its telephoto modules.

The company’s strategy to make hardware features exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max model of 2023 is likely to cause frustration among would-be upgraders who want to get the best features in the smaller 6.1-inch Pro model. iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be potentially renamed the iPhone 15 Ultra, like the Apple Watch Ultra.

There had been no additional details regarding the ‌iPhone 15‌ yet. However, it is expected to launch in September with USB-C and Dynamic Island. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.

