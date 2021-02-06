Motorola is working on a trio of upcoming smartphones to launch this year. According to some recent reports, Motorola is working on its next G and E series phones, two of which have already appeared in leaks as the Moto Capri and Capri Plus. Some reports claim that these will be Moto G10 (Capri) and Moto G30 (Capri Plus). In addition, Moto E7 Power is also included in the list. Now let’s discuss the expected specs of these phones.

Trio of Upcoming Motorola Smartphones Leak with Renders and Specs

Moto G10:

First of all, Moto G10 will be the most affordable member of Motorola’s 2021 Moto G lineup. The upcoming phone will come with a waterdrop notch display with HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the back will feature a textured wave pattern design most likely made from plastic. The phone will come with a 48MP primary camera alongside a 2MP macro cam and 2MP depth helper. Additionally, the G10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 460 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The specs will include NFC connectivity, a headphone jack and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The G10 will come in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl colours.

Moto G30:

The next in the line is Moto G30 (aka Capri Plus). The phone has appeared with the model number T2129 on different sites. The overall design is similar to the G10. The phone will apparently come with a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 13MP selfie shooter.

Moreover, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 alongside 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage. There’s a 64MP primary camera around the back along with a 13MP Ultrawide snapper and two 2MP modules for macro photos and depth data. The colour options include Phantom Black and Pastel Sky.

Moto E7:

The third in the list is Moto E7 Power. It will also come with a waterdrop notch screen and boasts a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with 2GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. It will be an entry-level smartphone.

Moreover, it will come with a dual-camera setup including a 13MP primary shooter alongside a 2MP depth sensor. Whereas, the phone will have a 5MP selfie camera. Additionally, the phone will come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery, headphone jack and Google Assistant button. The Moto E7 will be available in blue and red colours.