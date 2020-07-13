Upcoming Nokia Smartphones will Revamp the overall Experience

Nokia made a great comeback with Android devices. These devices were cost-effective as compared to other brands so they got great popularity due to different price tiers. HMD Global does not have any carrier partners, so one will be able to get them across various retailers globally. Now we have come to know that company has planned more smartphones for users in its pipeline and the biggest news is that it also includes a 5G device. Upcoming Nokia Smartphones are expected to revamp the overall experience of android users.

These Upcoming Nokia Smartphones will Land in 2020

Nokia 8.3 is rumored to be the first 5G device of the company. However, some affordable Nokia devices are also going to make its way by the end of 2020. Nokia 2.4 is said to be launched in the next few months and through its specs, we can easily guess that it will be the successor of the Nokia 2.3. Nokia 2.4 will have a quad-core processor with a powerful octa-core CPU.

This processor is made by Media Tek but its not a big deal as all mid-range devices include processor by Media Tek. According to rumors, Hellio P22 processor of Nokia 2.4 is twice faster than Nokia 2.3 quad-core CPU. Nokia 2.4 is expected to have 2GB RAM and will run on Android 10. Though we have good amount of information with us but what we don’t know is the launch date of the device and its cost is yet to be revealed by the company.

