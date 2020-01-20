We have already informed you guys that nubia is working on the successor of Red Magic 3. The upcoming nubia Red magic phone will be called Red Magic 3s. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and rumours. Now the phone has appeared on Chinese 3C certification revealing some key specs.

Upcoming Nubia Red Magic Phone Appeared on 3C

According to the listing, the phone with model number NX659J has passed all the necessary tests. Furthermore, the phone will support 5G connectivity and will come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset. Additionally, the listing reveals that the next Red Magic phone will come with 55W charger.

Previously, the company has officially confirmed that the phone will come with 144Hz max refresh rate, as well as other options like 90 Hz and 120 Hz.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the phone. But from the previous models, we can guess that the phone will come with at least 64MP main sensor at the back. It may possible, the phone will come with 32MP front selfie camera. In my opinion, the phone should pack a powerful battery.

Let’s see what new the company will bring in the upcoming phone.