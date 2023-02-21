Upcoming OnePlus 11 Concept to Feature a Flowing Back with Blue LEDs

Advertisement

The OnePlus 11 is a powerful smartphone, but the appearance is actually surprising this time. Now, the company has announced a version dubbed the OnePlus 11 Concept, which is intended to offset this narrative with a variety of LED lights. The “flowing back” includes an LED lighting pattern resembling a meandering stream, a ring surrounding the camera module, and a unibody glass design. OnePlus said that it would be unveiled on February 27 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona.

With the usage of LED illumination, OnePlus’s design adopts a gaming PC-like approach. This is acceptable given that the OnePlus 11 is one of the best gaming smartphones available, with a 120Hz display, 100W charging, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

OnePlus has previously produced limited edition phones, including Star Wars and Pac-Man-themed models. This appears to be the company’s first smartphone with exterior LED lights, similar to the Nothing Phone 1’s transparent, light-up back.

The firm says the lighting is to “display the engineering accomplishments of the OnePlus 11 Concept by accentuating the ice blue pipelines that run across the whole back of the phone, almost as if the OnePlus 11 Concept had its own network of blood arteries.”

It is unclear whether “Concept” refers to a one-off concept product or a limited-edition phone that will be available for purchase. If the latter is true, it would stand out among other cell phones. In any event, we should hear more on February 27 at 3 pm ET when it is unveiled.

