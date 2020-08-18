Upcoming OnePlus Device to Support 18 Watt Charging

After launching flagship devices for users, Oneplus is trying to launch the less cost variant of those devices. OnePlus is trying to introduce a cost-effective model for users. Definitely, it will have to compromise on some of the features to bring less priced devices in the Market, and taking the very first step, it has downgraded the charging of the upcoming device, One Plus Nord to 18 Watt charging. OnePlus Nord ( the flagship one) was a huge hit, and people loved this device.

The next OnePlus Nord may only support 18 Watt charging

A-One Plus device made its appearance on the TUV Rheinland certification website, and it was supporting 18 Watt fast charging. Fast charging is in trend these days, and all mid-range devices especially support this feature. Recently, the company has launched a smartphone offering 30 Watt wrap charger support. So there are also revelations that this is not a Nord device; instead, it will be named OnePlus Billie; however, due to its resemblance with Nord, people are confused about it.

The devices have a dual-camera setup though triple and quad-camera setups are common these days. So it clearly indicated that the device is an extremely lower-end one. Some reports also revealed that there would be two Billie devices that will be launched for users, and one of these models will be powered by Snapdragon 690. Some leaks also confirmed that the availability of 5G connectivity would also be granted at a cost-effective price. These devices are expected to be announced in November, and it might be possible that these devices are part of the OnePlus 8T family.

We will have to wait for more time to see if we can get some more leaks and rumors regarding the device; however, the company will not speak regarding it before November.

