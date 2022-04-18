Upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch Leaked Ahead of its Launch

OnePlus is announcing to launch several new products in 2022. And it appears that the same is true for the company’s wearable gadgets, including Nord watch. In September of last year, the “Never Settle” brand made its first effort at making a smartwatch. Fans have been desperately waiting for OnePlus to release a smartwatch for a long time, but when the OnePlus Watch was unveiled, they were disappointed. With a dearth of third-party applications, few smart features, several faults and problems, and, most irritating, erroneous fitness tracking, the device seems hurried and unpolished.

OnePlus Nord Watch Leaked

Recently it is rumored that OnePlus is working on a new smartwatch named the OnePlus Nord Watch. It would reportedly be the company’s cheaper wearable. While not much is known at this time, the device’s moniker has surfaced on the OnePlus website, according to a recent tweet by leaker Mukul Sharma.

In the second half of 2022, the OnePlus Nord Watch is planned to be released alongside the OnePlus Nord 3. On the other hand, the Nord Buds, a member of the Nord family, is expected to be released on April 28 during the OnePlus event. However, the OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G are expected to be the primary attractions.

Aside from the moniker, sources don’t know much about OnePlus’ second effort at developing a smartwatch. However, previous rumors claim that it will cost between $70 and $110. The OnePlus Watch, by comparison, costs $160.

What’s in for You?

The OnePlus Nord Watch is infact a cheaper choice than the OnePlus Watch. OnePlus has the opportunity to address many of the flaws that the OnePlus Watch faced before. Logic suggests that the new smartwatch will be less capable than its more expensive cousin, which is already underwhelming.

