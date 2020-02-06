Realme C3 Expected To be Launched in Pakistan for Under PKR 20000

Realme has announced and has already launched the Realme C3 in India with boosted specs, cool new design and Android 10 (Realme UI). What makes it more special is the price, the C3 is expected to be launched at under 20,000 Pakistani Rupees hopefully in this month i.e February 2020.

Realme C3 – Display & Design

Realme C3 comes with a huge 6.5″ HD+ display, with a small waterdrop notch at the top that houses a 5MP selfie camera. Comparing it with the Realme C2, the bezels are really thin and narrowed down.

Dimensions of the phone are 164.4 x 75 x 8.95 mm and it weighs in at 195g. At the bottom of the phone, you’ll find a Micro-USB connector (no type-c). Realme C3 will have come in two colors, the Blazing Red and the Frozen Blue.

Performance & Key Specs

Processor

Realme C3 comes with the latest MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, that offers huge improvements over the Helio P22, found mainly in all budget smartphones in the 20,000 PKR price range. gaming-oriented smartphone chipset for entry-level phones and even some of the upcoming mid-ranger might use it as well. Basically, day to day usage as well as gaming would be excellent on this smartphone.

RAM & ROM

It is expected that the Realme C3 would come in Pakistan in 2 variants, 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage and 4GB + 64GB Storage Variant.

Cameras

The C3 features Dual Cameras at the back with a 12MP f/1.8 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s only a single 5MP front-facing camera allowing you to snap selfies or video chat with your loved ones.

Battery

The C3 rocks a whopping 5000 MAh battery, that would easily last 2 days in our opinion, considering the display and the chipset that it comes with.

Extras

Reverse charging

Dual-mode music share (to play music on the 3.5mm jack and via Bluetooth simultaneously)

Final Words

Realme has put in an amazing effort in bringing in smartphones that offered a lot more in terms of specifications, build, design and performance, considering the prices. Realme’s growth in the year 2019 was remarkable and for that, we awarded them the “Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand of 2019” in Pakistan.