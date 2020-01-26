We just have revealed that Realme is going to launch an affordable smartphone C3 very soon. Now another Realme device has appeared on AnTuTu. The interesting thing is that the Upcoming Realme Flagship Smashes AnTuTu Record. The phone is expected to launch with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The name of the device is not known yet. The mysterious device has appeared with the model number “realme RMX2071”. The flagship device managed to score 574,985 points, which is the highest score any company has ever achieved.

The rumours have revealed that the name of the phone could be Realme X50 Pro. Also, it may be the upgraded version of the Realme X50 5G.

AnTuTu has not revealed any information about the device yet. The only thing that we came to know about the phone is that it will, most probably, come with the latest Snapdragon 865. So, it will surely be a high-end flagship device. However, the result itself is very impressive – in comparison, the Realme X2 Pro scores 467,653 on AnTuTu 8 – that’s over 20% jump in overall performance.

The specs include a triple camera setup on the back. The users will really like to see a dual-camera setup on the front as well. We have little information about the phone yet. But will surely get more in the coming days. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.