Upcoming Samsung XR headset to Feature Smell Support

Earlier this year, Samsung teased its upcoming XR headset. The mixed-reality headset is under development in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. The company also discontinued the Gear VR lineup that used a smartphone as its screen and processor. Now some recent reports claim that the upcoming Samsung XR headset will come with smell support.

According to tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve), Samsung’s upcoming XR headset is very intriguing. Samsung is planning to bring support for the smell. While it isn’t clear whether it will have the ability to sense smell or create smell. The ability to sense smell seems pointless. However, the ability to recreate smell would improve the VR experiences like games, movies, and more.

Seemingly, the device has drawn a lot of inspiration from the Apple Vision Pro. It features a screen with a pixel density of around 3,000 ppi. Samsung will also add support for touch, similar to Apple’s XR headset.

But before you get much excited, the source is not as reliable. Also, there hasn’t been much progress in the electronics space where a device can create a smell. But if Samsung creates this, it would be groundbreaking for sure.

Anyhow, Samsung’s XR mixed-reality headset will use a Qualcomm processor and run an operating system that is developed by Google.

The company’s upcoming XR headset could have multiple cameras and other sensors. It may feature a microLED screen from eMagin and sync with Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This is all that we currently know about the upcoming headset. We will definitely get more details about the device in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.