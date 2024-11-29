The gaming world has been buzzing with excitement after the reveal of a new sci-fi adventure game, Light of Motiram, developed by Polaris Quest, a subsidiary of Tencent. A teaser trailer and several images have set the stage for what appears to be an epic journey through a post-apocalyptic world. The game features humans clad in primitive attire battling colossal dinosaur-like robots, all set to the backdrop of sweeping orchestral music. While this setup sounds thrilling, many can’t help but notice its uncanny resemblance to Horizon by Guerrilla Games.

Upcoming Sci-Fi Game Light of Motiram Draws Comparisons to Horizon Series

At first glance, Light of Motiram seems heavily inspired by the Horizon series. From its vibrant art style and animations to the prevalent lens flares, the visual similarities are hard to miss. One promotional image shows characters wielding bows and spears against a mammoth-like machine, reminiscent of Horizon’s battles. Even the game’s logo font and tagline — “rebuild from the dawn of a new primitive era” — echo themes from Horizon. For fans of Guerrilla’s iconic series, these parallels might feel more like imitation than inspiration.

Unique Features and Gameplay

Despite the striking similarities, Light of Motiram does offer features that set it apart. The game includes shelter-building mechanics, allowing players to construct safe havens in the wilderness. Additionally, players can tame and train “Mechanimals” — robotic creatures that aid in combat and exploration. This unique twist introduces new tactical possibilities and deepens the gameplay experience.

Another standout feature is the inclusion of multiplayer support. Light of Motiram allows up to 10 players to join forces in cooperative gameplay. This distinguishes it from the Horizon series, which has largely focused on single-player experiences. Although Guerrilla Games is also working on a multiplayer Horizon project, co-op remains uncharted territory for their mainline games, aside from the recent Lego Horizon Adventures spinoff.

The Risk of Overlap

While Light of Motiram promises exciting innovations, the similarities to Horizon could lead to legal complications. Sony and Guerrilla Games may view the game as more than just a homage, potentially resulting in copyright disputes. With Light of Motiram set to launch as a free-to-play title on Steam and the Epic Games Store, Tencent risks being accused of unfairly leveraging the success of the Horizon franchise.

A Wait-and-See Approach

For now, fans of post-apocalyptic adventures and robot dinosaur battles are left with a mix of curiosity and scepticism. Will Light of Motiram carve its own path in the gaming industry, or will it be overshadowed by its likeness to Horizon? Without a confirmed release date, gamers can only speculate about the final product. One thing is certain: Light of Motiram is already making waves, and its success will depend on how well it balances innovation with inspiration.

As we await more details, it remains to be seen whether Light of Motiram will captivate audiences with its unique elements or face criticism for treading too closely to the trails blazed by Horizon.

