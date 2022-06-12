Upcoming Smartphones to use DSLR technology for Camera modules

Sony is always on the cutting edge of mobile camera technology, and according to a recent report in Nikkei Japan, the company believes its breakthroughs will see smartphones match, if not surpass, the capabilities of DSLR and mirrorless cameras as soon as 2024.

Terushi Shimizu, President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS), stated at a recent business briefing that “still images [from smartphones] will exceed the image quality of single-lens reflex cameras within the next few years.” A slide from the same briefing indicates that Sony expects smartphone “still images to exceed ILC [interchangeable lens camera] image quality” by 2024.

With the Google Pixel smartphones, we’ve already seen the capability of advanced AI features, and Sony appears to be aiming for the future with similar adoption by other phone makers.

Furthermore, the megapixel count of the camera sensor is now reaching new heights. Manufacturers such as Samsung have already demonstrated the future by stockpiling a 200-megapixel smartphone sensor.

Sony, Oppo, and Vivo will all have a say in the sector as more innovation is packed into mobile devices. Phones like the Vivo X80 Pro and even the Pixel 6 Pro attest to the current diversity of the photography space. With additions such as the periscope lens and microscopic sensor, things are set to get even more exciting in the coming years.

However, Sony had more to say about the market forecast for the coming years phones with DSLR technology. According to the company, by 2025, smartphones will have improved high-speed video quality and auto-focus results.