Sony has introduced some new Xperia smartphones with the new 21:9 aspect ratio displays in 2019. However now, the company is planning to update its upcoming Sony Xperia Phone with a new design. The new 2020 Xperia phone will come with a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. A new patent on the WIPO Global Design Database from Sony revealed the user interface of an upcoming Xperia device which sports minimal top bezels.

Upcoming Sony Xperia Phone Specs Revealed a punch-hole Display

A closer look at the phone shows a phone with multi-window functionality. Both top corners of the phone display info with the time on the left and the battery status on the right-hand-side. This placement has clearly shown that the upcoming Sony phone will come with a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

As far as the specs of the phone are concerned, the upcoming Xperia 3 has appeared on Geekbench. The listing reveals that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 865. Also, it will have 12 GB of RAM and a QHD display. Furthermore, the phone will come with 5G support and will have six cameras on the back.

Last year, Sony has revealed its Xperia smartphones at MWC. We may also get the upcoming Xperia phone at MWC 2020. So, stay tuned for more updates.

Source: LetsGoDigital