COVID-19 that started in December 2019 escalated quickly around the world and still has no vaccines thus, the only way to fight this battle is by applying safety precautions and taking care of your hygiene. Maybe TECNO’s upcoming campaign will help us in this regard as it is all about how to tackle this infectious disease through taking simple hygienic steps. TECNO always manages to impress us and even in these times of trouble it strikes again with a twist. Their new campaign #ExpectMoreSafe which is going on social media is all about giving knowledge on how we can stop the spread of #COVID-19.

Upcoming TECNO #ExpectMoreSafe campaign is rumored to be all about precautions and safety measures

Posters found on their social media contain messages about wellbeing measures and cleanliness tips like washing hands for 20 seconds can eliminate germs and afterward purifying them with hand sanitizers can stop transmission of infectious germs to your body.

Likewise, it talks about the importance of social distancing and how one person by maintaining a 1-meter distance can actually help in breaking the chain of virus transference.

It further stresses the importance of identifying symptoms early and immediately reporting to the health officials before it gets past the point of no return.

In this battle if you want to do something for others then you must need to protect yourself first and this can happen by wearing a mask. Finally, we can say not all heroes wear capes, some wear masks.

Moreover, remaining at home doesn’t mean you will be cutting off with your friends and family but this causes you to shield them from getting any chance of contracting infection. Besides, with the most recent innovation and internet advancement you can likewise show your affection and support to them virtually.

In this time of distress, brands have come out personally to offer their support to people in need. They are trying their level best to build their system of CSR and are bringing initiatives that would help the people in most ways. TECNO additionally chooses a unique way to fulfill its social responsibility yet also educating our audience in an engaging manner.