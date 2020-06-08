Vivo has just recently launched the S1 Pro in Pakistan at a very attractive price. Also, the company has unveiled the X50 series including the X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro+. However now, the company is planning to bring a new member to its gaming family. We all know that Vivo’s iQOO series is famous for gaming phones. Up till now, the company has introduced different gaming phones under the iQOO brand. Now, its time for another gaming phone. The Upcoming Vivo iQOO 3 Pro has appeared on Geekbench confirming us that a new gaming phone is coming.

Upcoming Vivo iQOO 3 Pro Shines on Geekbench

The Geekbench listing has revealed some specs of the coming phone. The phone appeared with model number V2024A. The listing reveals that the phone runs on the “Kona” platform, which is the codename of the Snapdragon 865. Moreover, the coming iQOO phone will run Android 10 out of the box and use 8GB RAM.

Unfortunately, this is all that the listing has revealed. But the phone has also appeared in many leaks. The leaks claim that the phone will come with a powerful battery as well. In my opinion, it will not be the only memory configuration. The phone should come with at least 12 GB of RAM making it a more powerful gaming phone.

Also, the phone should come with an advanced cooling system. so that the phone could not get hot while playing games on it. The rumours are in their initial stages. We will surely get more updates in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.