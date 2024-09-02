Update Your Expired CNIC Today to Avoid SIM Blockage

The national telecom regulator PTA has intensified its efforts to control the misuse of illegal SIMs by launching the second phase of a nationwide crackdown. The phase will start on September 2, 2024, and specifically targets SIM cards registered against expired CNICs.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority is collaborating with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to acquire expired or canceled CNICs data.

Consequently, consumers are urged to renew their expired CNICs with NADRA and complete the necessary biometric verification processes to save their SIMs from getting blocked. The PTA’s objective is to ensure that all SIM cards are linked to valid, up-to-date identity cards, thus reducing the risk of illegal use.

The crackdown was initiated on August 16, 2024, and till now around 69000 SIM cards associated with canceled or fake identity cards have been blocked. As per credible sources, there will be a third phase of crackdowns as well which will commence on October 16, 2024, and involve the blocking of SIMs registered in the names of deceased individuals. Therefore, consumers are strongly advised to transfer their SIMs from the name of any deceased individual to prevent their SIMs from being blocked.

PTA has reiterated that the illegal use of mobile phone SIMs, often linked to illegal activities such as terrorism, online crimes, etc, will not be tolerated.

